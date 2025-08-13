2025 Two Rivers Festival set

Aroma Park will host the annual Two Rivers Festival this weekend on Aug. 15 and 16, 2025. (Provided by Visit Kankakee County)

The 2025 Two Rivers Festival at Front Street is set for the weekend in Aroma Park, and there will be no shortage of activities or goodies.

The festival will kick off with a baking contest featuring cakes, pastries and bars from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The festival’s beer tent will be open from 5-11 p.m. Friday, and festival music will be offered by Beeso & Friends from 6-8 p.m. From 8:30 to 11 p.m., 4Cast will take to the stage.

For those willing to wiggle their hips, there will be a Hula Hoop contest from 8-8:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 16

• 9 - 11 a.m. – Baking Contest - pies, cookies and cupcakes (drop off at 300 S. Bridge St., Goselin Park)

• 10 a.m. – Food and craft vendors

• 10:30 a.m. – Parade and flag raising ceremony

• 11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. – Beer tent

• Noon – Cornhole Tournament registration

• Noon - 5 p.m. – Kids’ games/inflatables

• Noon - 4 p.m. – Petting zoo

• 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Car show and pin-up contest (Front and Division Street)

• Noon - 2 p.m. - Entertainment (Just Another Janice)

• 1 to 3 p.m. – Bingo (Goselin Park building)

• 2 p.m. – Watermelon eating contest (Main stage on Front Street)

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Entertainment (The Strips)

• 3 p.m. - Casting contest (at pavilion)

• 4:30 p.m. – Pie eating contest (at main stage)

• 5 - 7:30 p.m. – Entertainment (Any Given Weekend)

• 7:15 p.m. – Baking contest winners named (main stage)

• 8 to 11 p.m. – Entertainment (Anthem)

• 9 p.m. - Fireworks