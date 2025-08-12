Manteno man facing arson charge following Monday incident

Hunter S. Lauridsen, of Manteno, was arrested by Kankakee County Sheriff’s police for allegedly trying to set fire to a mobile home occupied by a woman and her 2-year-old son early Monday morning.

According to a police report, the 23-year-old Lauridsen is the ex-boyfriend of the woman. She is pregnant with Lauridsen’s child.

Lauridsen was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office for aggravated arson, residential arson, arson to real property and endangering the life of a child, according to court records.

“The reckless and malicious actions alleged in this case could have easily resulted in a tragic loss of innocent life,” Sheriff Mike Downey said. “We are extremely grateful that no one was injured and that our deputies were able to take the suspect into custody swiftly.

“Acts of violence – especially those that place children and families in danger – will not be tolerated in Kankakee County, and we will continue to work diligently to hold offenders fully accountable.”

According to the police report, at approximately 12:39 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to the 9300 block of North 6030E Road. A witness told deputies he saw a suspicious vehicle with two subjects in it. The vehicle turned off its headlights and went in reverse.

The witness, who lives nearby, told deputies he saw the fire on the porch of the victim’s residence.

One of the suspects from the vehicle got out and attempted to put out the fire, the witness told deputies.

The two subjects fled in the vehicle. The witness got the license plate number.

Deputies talked with the victim, who said she thought it might have been Lauridsen. The victim said she had been having arguments and issues with Lauridsen, according to the report.

The victim gave a description of the vehicle that Lauridsen drives occasionally, which belongs to a relative. The witness gave the same description to deputies.

Deputies went to the relative’s house, where the vehicle was parked, according to the report.

Lauridsen came out of the residence and talked with deputies, who advised him that his family relative had given them a statement that said Lauridsen was the one who set the fire. Lauridsen was taken into custody.