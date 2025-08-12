Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Cianci selected to participate in certified court manager program

The Illinois Judicial College has approved a group of Illinois Circuit Clerks and selected members of their staff to participate in the Certified Court Manager (CCM) Program, a nationally recognized professional development initiative developed by the National Center for State Courts (NCSC), according to a release.

Among those is Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci.

The Illinois participants were nominated and selected for their demonstrated commitment to court excellence and their potential to contribute meaningful improvements within their local systems, the release said.

This opportunity represents a valuable investment in the professional growth of court leaders and promises long-term benefits for the administration of justice across Illinois, the release said.

The CCM program, part of the NCSC’s Institute for Court Management, is highly respected for its rigorous curriculum focused on enhancing leadership, operational excellence, and accountability in court administration. Participants will dive into core topics, such as case flow management, court performance measurement, and public trust and confidence in the judiciary.