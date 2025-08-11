Kankakee police arrest four following two fights Sunday

Kankakee police made multiple arrests Sunday after responding to two fights involving many of the same individuals that occurred within an hour of one another.

The arrests resulted in charges for battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, mob action, and aggravated assault, police said.

According to police, the first reported incident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived to find an altercation involving several subjects.

Upon investigating, officers learned that Kevin D. Turner, 38, of Kankakee, struck Jasmyne M. Dixon, 45, in the face when she attempted to intervene in a physical altercation between Turner and another female, police said.

Dixon sustained a cut and bruising under her left eye. Turner fled the scene before officers arrived, but was identified through witness statements.

At about 6:34 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of South Chicago Avenue for a report of a large fight in the street involving weapons.

Responding officers encountered a confrontation involving multiple people.

According to witnesses and involved parties, several subjects — identified as KC T. Lawrence, 56; Jasmyne M. Lawrence, 43; Kia S. Robertson, 33; and Nakia S. Young, 37 — allegedly arrived at the residence of Kevin Turner armed with a wooden baseball bat, aluminum bat, machete and a knife, police said.

The group was reportedly targeting Turner in retaliation for the earlier South Lincoln Avenue incident.

Allegedly during the fight, KC Lawrence struck Turner in the head with a baseball bat, causing visible swelling. Witness accounts also allege that Jasmyne Lawrence cut Turner with a knife.

Turner allegedly armed himself with a plastic BB gun during the fight, but was disarmed after it was struck and broken during the struggle.

Officers recovered several weapons at the scene, including two baseball bats, a machete, and a kitchen knife.

Police arrested and charged Kevin D. Turner, with aggravated battery, aggravated assault; KC T. Lawrence, 56, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, mob action; Jasmyne M. Lawrence, 43, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, mob action; and Kia S. Robertson, 33, mob action.