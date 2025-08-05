Jonathan Ward signs with New York Giants

Jonathan Ward (black shirt) joyfully runs down the field with campers at the sixth annual Jonathan Ward Skills Camp at Kankakee High School in June. (Mason Schweizer)

After being released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in June, Jonathan Ward is back in the NFL.

Ward, a Kankakee native and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate, signed with the New York Giants on Monday. The Giants will be the fifth NFL team for the sixth-year veteran running back and special teamer.

ROSTER MOVES 8/4



Free Agent Signings:

▪️LB K.J. Cloyd

▪️RB Jonathan Ward

Waived/Injured:

▪️RB Rushawn Baker

Reserve/Injured:

▪️LB Ty Summers



Details 📰: https://t.co/IbYqGcErCI pic.twitter.com/D1K0ITkiNj — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) August 4, 2025

Ward appeared in four games for the Steelers last season, totaling 22 yards on five carries out of the backfield and a pair of tackles on special teams. An undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan University, Ward began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals and had stops with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans before spending 2024 in Pittsburgh. He has 22 carries for 91 yards, six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown and 18 tackles.

Per Giants.com managing editor Dan Salamone, the Giants also waived Rushawn Baker with an injury designation in a corresponding move. Salamone also reported that with current injuries to fellow running backs Eric Gray and rookie Cam Skattebo, Ward is one of four healthy running backs as the Giants navigate training camp.