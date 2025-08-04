Heard on the Street: All aboard BBQ Taste Tour

The first BBQ Taste Tour for Priority Entertainment, owned by Kankakee resident Gloria Kennedy, will begin on September 20 at 5 Star Wings in Kankakee. The tour will feature stops at four locations in the area stretching from Kankakee to Country Club Hills. (Chris Breach)

Interested in a lip-smacking good time? It promises to be a treat for everyone’s taste buds.

Kankakeean Gloria Kennedy, owner of Priority Entertainment, is seeking up to 22 people who would like to spend September 20 on a bus tour visiting four barbecue restaurants – beginning in Kankakee and concluding in Country Club Hills.

The former one-term Kankakee 1st Ward alderwoman, Kennedy is hopeful this will be just the first of many excursions for area residents.

The BBQ Taste Tour begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 20 when participants gather at the Kankakee Walmart parking lot. They board the bus and the first stop, at about noon, will be 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., near downtown Kankakee.

The food tastings will be brought to the bus and participants will dine as the bus travels to the next barbecue stop.

Other stops are: Uncle John’s BBQ, Homewood; Terrell’s Eat The Bone BBQ, Monee; and Big Fred’s BBQ, Country Club Hills.

The tour then heads back to Kankakee, but first there is a surprise dessert stop. The dessert location is being kept a secret.

Cost of the trip is $85 per person. The cost does not include the dessert stop.

For more information or to sign up for the bus tour, call or text Kennedy at 815-573-8434.

Kennedy’s goal is to host trips every other month and the types of foods and offerings will vary.

An October trip is being planned to focus on soul food, she said.

“We will do this every other month as long as people are interested. For this trip, we are looking for barbecue lovers to enjoy the trip with us,” she said.

The trip is for those ages 18 and older. Kennedy said those under the age of 18 can take part, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

“This will be fun,” she said.

She has previously hosted bus tours to casinos and shopping locations.