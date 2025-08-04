A family a-“fair”

Nobaleigh Ernest, 4, of Bradley, enjoys the merry-go-round with her great-grandpa, Jim Lampley, of Bourbonnais, at the Kankakee County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

As the Kankakee County Fair closes its gates on Sunday night, one thing could be said with certainty - families from near and far found enjoyment at the fairgrounds.

The annual celebration of all things agriculture began its five-day run Wednesday, featuring daily 4-H competitions and nightly grandstand events.

From poultry and pigs to cattle and horses, each morning kicked off in one of the show arenas as young 4-H members put their skills to the test for the judges in pursuit of the highest awards of Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion.

Ellie Jensen, 13, of Bonfield, shows her prize-winning goat during the Livestock Auction in the Cattle Show Arena with help from her sister, Sage, 10, carrying the award, at the Kankakee County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Their hard work literally paid off at Saturday’s Livestock Auction as area farmers and supporters packed the Cattle Show Arena to bid on those top-prize breeds and donate to ag-related causes.

Outside the show arenas, the Modern Midways carnival buzzed with excitement as kids rushed from ride to ride.

Two-year-old Elizabeth Sunday, of Cabery, winds up to throw a dart to win a prize with help from her papa, Tim Lowe, of Kankakee, at the Kankakee County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

As the sun dipped closer to the horizon each night, the roar of engines preparing the Kankakee County Speedway track for the nightly grandstand event began to echo through the air.

Whether fairgoers headed to the Kankakee County Fairgrounds for the food and rides or the livestock shows and demolition derbies, a stroll through the fairgrounds south of town showcased all that a county fair has to offer.