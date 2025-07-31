What to watch for: 5 preseason boys soccer storylines for Kankakee County

Beecher's Wences Baumgartner sprints toward the goal during the Bobcats' game against Herscher in the Rivals Cup on Sept. 20, 2022, during his freshman season. Baumgartner heads into his senior season with 123 goals to his name, putting him in school record range and a chance to make IHSA history. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The start of the 2025 boys soccer season is less than a month away. There was plenty of action last season courtesy of the Daily Journal area teams and players, and here are five fresh storylines to watch for as a new season approaches.

Baumgartner within range of lofty scoring records

Heading into the 2024 season, Beecher’s boys soccer program had never had a player reach 100 goals for their career. Senior Logan Wilkins became the first, and soon after was joined in the newly formed club by junior Wences Baumgartner. Wilkins graduated as Beecher’s all-time leader with 138 career goals, and Baumgartner now heads into his senior season with 123 to his name. Not only is the school record in range, but if Baumgartner reaches his average of 41 goals per season, he would move into second place in state history with 164 goals. Should he reach his career high of 54, he will tie Crete-Monee’s Carlos Posada for the state record of 177 goals.

Herscher's Luis Parra makes a run against Manteno's Maddox Toepper during the Tigers' 4-2 victory over Manteno on Oct. 1, 2024. Parra tallied two goals and two assists in the win. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Hernandez ushering in new era for Herscher

For the first time in almost two decades, there will be a new face manning the sidelines for Herscher this season. Gone is Alan High, who took a step back from coaching after 17 seasons at the helm for the Tigers. Now in his place is Hugo Hernandez, fresh off seven seasons as an assistant at Kankakee and now stepping into his first varsity head coaching role. The Tigers will have their top scoring threat, Luis Parra, and top defender, Connor Buckley, back for their senior seasons, giving Herscher a foundation to go for their third regional title in the last four years.

Boilermakers looking to retain All-City crown

The highlight of Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 2024 season was a thrilling 2-1 win over Kankakee on Sept. 10, a win that gave the Boilermakers their first solo All-City title since 2019. Bennett Dykstra scored that game-winning goal in that memorable win with just seconds to go, one of his team-high 12 goals on the season. Dykstra, an All-SouthWest Suburban Conference pick and team captain, will be back for his senior season, as will the team’s second-leading scorer in Guadalupe Valadez. With plenty of other returners from last season, the Boilermakers may be primed to make a run at a repeat All-City title as well as their first regional crown since 2017.

Kankakee's Joseph Andrade battles for possession against a Lindblom defender during the Kays' 5-1 victory over Lindblom in the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinal at Kankakee High School on Oct. 17, 2023. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee looking to reestablish regional dominance

Kankakee put together its fifth straight winning season last year, finishing 11-9 overall, but had their streak of regional championship seasons snapped at three. The Kays will be without just five seniors from last season’s team, leaving plenty of returning players with their sights set on staying alive a bit longer in the postseason and erasing last season’s heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Oak Forest in the regional title game. All-Area selection Joseph Andrade will be back as a senior to lead a large crop of upperclassmen that also will feature scoring threats Alexis Cruz and Angel Cruz.

Manteno's Eric Eldridge settles the ball near the goal on during the Panthers' 4-2 loss to Herscher on Oct. 1, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Experienced Manteno, Coal City teams to chase ICE title

Manteno beat Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Coal City 4-3 in a thrilling Class 1A Coal City Regional title last season. It won a sectional title as well and finished first in the ICE, with Coal City placing third. The Coalers had just one senior last season as they won 17 games after posting five wins the season prior, and last season’s 14-player junior class will give the Coalers a huge senior core this season. Manteno was also young last season with just four seniors on the roster as it won 18 games. Second-place Lisle and fourth-place Herscher also could make a run at the conference title, but Manteno and Coal City are shaping up for some big matchups in 2025.