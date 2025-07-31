Kankakee’s Lincoln Williams takes part in Nike shoe commercial

Lincoln Williams, the Kankakee basketball star, 2024-25 Daily Journal Co-Player of the Year and top-ranked recruit in Illinois for the class of 2026 according to both 274 Sports and Prep Hoops Illinois, got to add a new experience to his blossoming basketball career recently.

Williams was able to take part in a commercial shoot for Nike’s recently-released Giannis Freak 7 shoes, spending a couple of days on set in Milwaukee alongside Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, college stars at the time of the shoot who were since drafted second and fifth overall in the NBA Draft respectively.

The shoot was held back in April, with the video and print ads released this week to welcome the superstar’s sneaker.

“We were one set for about 10 hours for two days, so it was a long two days,” he said. “It was fun just being around pros and future lottery picks... We got to not only film with them, but also talk with them and just learn a lot of stuff from them.”

Williams can be seen in the background of the commercial but is featured much more prominently in some of the promotional photos.

Giannis’ new Nike Freak 7 spot, including Ace Bailey & Dylan Harper: https://t.co/8QjPHid3za pic.twitter.com/TAnoi1p0Ha — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 29, 2025

Williams, currently prearing for his senior season at Kankakee, said he was able to take part through his involvement with the Mac Irvin Fire AAU basketball program.

“I play on a Nike AAU team, so we travel the world and play in the best circuit, the [Nike Elite Youth Basketball League] circuit, so that kind of helped me out with the ad,” he said. “Giannis is a Nike player, so that’s how I got in touch with that.”

As the top prospect in the state, Williams’ ability and his success on the court has afforded him opportunities that many high school athletes will not have access to.

Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett said he loves to see his players be able to take advantage of these experiences that are ultimately products of their hard work and dedication.

“It’s a good experience for Lincoln,” Pickett said. “He’s put a lot of work in to be successful, and one of the things we always talk about is that when you’re successful, opportunities are going to come to you. There are going to be some doors that open up to you that don’t open up for a lot of people... It gives him an outlook on some things that could be ahead for him in the future.”

Williams is coming off a junior season for the Kays in which he averaged 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game and led Kankakee to its third regional title in the last four years. He was also named to the IBCA Class 3A All-State First Team and the Southland Athletic Conference MVP.

In addition to his own pair of Giannis Freak 7’s that just got delivered courtesy of Antetokounmpo and Nike, Williams said he is happy to take his experience shooting the commercial in general forward as he heads into his highly anticipated senior season and beyond.

“The overall experience was great,” Williams said. “I got to meet [Giannis], his brother was there, his kids and his family. My dad got to go with me. Overall I loved it.”