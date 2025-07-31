Fifth commissioner seat filled on Kankakee Valley Park District board

Kankakee resident Norm Eisengart was sworn in as the Kankakee Valley Park District board’s fifth commissioner.

The swearing-in ceremony took place Monday during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting.

The final open seat on the five-member board had remained vacant since last November’s general election.

Former commissioners Ray Eades and Don Palmer did not run for re-election, leaving two vacant commissioner seats.

Angelina Gear, running as a write-in candidate, was elected to the board in the April general election.

Eisengart, his wife Jodi and their three children moved to Kankakee from Oak Forest two years ago.

The 51-year-old Eisengart works for Canadian National Railway.

Eisengart saw KVPD’s post about the opening on Facebook.

He did research by asking people about the KVPD as well as reading minutes from previous board meetings.

“I’m always on the river fishing or doing something. It just kind of felt right to do and try to maybe help with the river stuff and just kind of get a little more involved,” Eisengart said after the meeting.

Eisengart will serve an unexpired term that will be up for election at the consolidated election in April 2027, according to the KVPD.

Current board members include president Dave Skelly, vice president James Frey, secretary Gear and treasurer Michael Matthews.