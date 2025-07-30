Kankakee County Sheriff’s Deputy sustains minor injuries during traffic stop

These are images taken from the dash cam of the Kankakee County Sheriff's Deputy who suffered minor injuries attempting to stop a Kankakee man from fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Tuesday. (Photo Provided By Kankakee County Sheriff's Department)

A Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputy sustained minor injuries during a Tuesday traffic stop in Bourbonnais.

According to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy had pulled over 21-year-old Erik Sostenes, of Kankakee, in the 300 block of Main Street NW at approximately 9 a.m., for an alleged vehicle displaying suspended registration.

The deputy was speaking with Sostenes and without warning, Sostenes got back into his vehicle attempting to flee. sheriff’s police said.

A physical struggle occurred as the deputy attempted to prevent Sostenes from leaving.

Sostenes accelerated while the deputy was partially inside the vehicle, dragging the deputy several feet along the pavement before the deputy was thrown to the ground. Sostenes then fled at a high rate of speed, sheriff’s police said.

Due to the reckless nature of the pursuit, including Sostenes entering a congested, one-lane construction zone on Interstate 57; the pursuit was halted out of concern for public safety, sheriff’s police said.

Sostenes was arrested a few hours later, sheriff’s police said.

The deputy was not hospitalized.

Preliminary charges against Sostenes include: aggravated battery to a police officer; aggravated fleeing and eluding; resisting a peace officer; and reckless driving, sheriff’s police said.

“The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office will never tolerate acts of violence against our deputies for simply doing their jobs — enforcing the laws on the books,” Sheriff Mike Downey said.

“Unfortunately, recent legislation such as the SAFE-T Act has swung the pendulum too far, creating an environment where violent offenders are emboldened, and law enforcement officers are placed at even greater risk,” Downey said.