Photoshoot fundraiser planned for Wright house in Kankakee

The Strysik family, of Bourbonnais, pose for a photo on the lawn of the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee. The home will serve as a backdrop for a photoshoot fundraiser for nonprofit Wright In Kankakee. (Bill “BJ” Jurevich)

An item on the list of what makes Kankakee unique, the city is home to Frank Lloyd Wright’s first-ever prairie-style home. The B. Harley Bradley House, built in 1900 and celebrating its 125th year, stands at 700 S. Harrison Ave.

For the first time ever, the home will be serving as a backdrop for a photoshoot fundraiser to benefit Wright In Kankakee, the nonprofit organization that works to preserve the home.

From 7-10 a.m. August 30, Bill “BJ” Jurevich, owner of Image Group Photography, LLC, will be taking professional photos on the lawn of the Bradley House, where families, couples, friends and more can have their photo taken in front of the historic home.

“This is a unique opportunity for people to get a one-of-a-kind photo, almost literally in their backyard,” said Taylor Leddin-McMaster, Wright In Kankakee’s director of marketing and communications. “It’s a great chance for a memorable photo for either your holiday cards or home décor.”

There are a limited number of 15-minute time slots available for reservation. For $150, participants will receive digitally three professionally taken and edited photos. This is a value of $350.

All proceeds benefit Wright In Kankakee, which preserves and promotes Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House and his innovative architectural vision by providing educational experiences and cultivating public pride and use of this unique community Prairie design.

For more information and to book, go to wright1900.org/events. The rain date for the event is Sept. 6.

Other upcoming events part of the 125th anniversary include Taliesin Tragedy on Aug. 23, where attendees can learn about Wright’s early life and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy at his beloved Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisc., as well as the annual Wright at Twilight on Sept. 4 where attendees can enjoy food, drink and live music on the lawn of the home.