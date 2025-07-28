Rain or Shine: Merchant Street MusicFest rocked downtown Kankakee

The crowd sings along as The All American Throwbacks perform on the Merchant Street Stage during Merchant Street MusicFest on Friday, July 25, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

A wide variety of weather forecasts didn’t stop the tunes over the weekend as the 15th Merchant Street MusicFest rocked downtown Kankakee.

Three stages hosted more than 30 musical acts on Friday and Saturday at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square as creative makers filled Artist Alley and local food trucks served the masses.

The fest showcased a multitude of genres, with everything from punk, indie, rock, R&B, gospel, bluegrass and jazz to country being represented.

This year, more local acts were featured than in past years, with about one-third of the performers being from the Kankakee region.