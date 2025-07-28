National Night Out scheduled for Aug. 5

Donated bikes line the front of the stage as a band plays ahead of giveaways during the 2021 National Night Out at Perry Farm Park. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

This year’s National Night Out is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Perry Farm Park located on Kennedy Drive in Bradley.

Food service begins at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Local law enforcement agencies host National Night Out, which is the annual Community Building Campaign promoting police-community partnerships.

There will be free hot dogs and water provided by Walmart of Bradley.

Free live music will be performed by local favorites Lois & Dave and Cosmic Rewind with The Silhouettes to close out the night before fireworks sponsored by Meijer.

State Rep. Jackie Haas will be offering school supply bags.

Donating a minimum of five non-perishable food items will get each person a raffle ticket. Limit one per person. The donations will go to the Salvation Army located in Kankakee. Expired food cannot be accepted.

Former Chicago Bears player Doug Plank will sign autographs.