Man arrested for tossing backpack into Greater Kankakee Airport area

Illinois State Police arrested John C. Smith, of Florence, Alabama, after he allegedly threw a backpack over the security fence at the Greater Kankakee Airport Friday.

The 53-year-old Smith was issued a notice to appear in Kankakee County Court for criminal trespass to state land, which is a Class A misdemeanor, state police said.

After Smith’s arrest, he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to state police.

Police said the airport was locked down until the backpack could be safely examined.

Smith fled the scene before being stopped on Interstate 57 by the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody, state police said.

The incident occurred approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.