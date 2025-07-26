Street paving, patching to be done in Manteno

The village of Manteno awarded a contract for $487,464 to Gallagher Asphalt to do some paving and patching of streets. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Manteno residents soon will see some paving and patching of streets around the village.

The Village Board on Monday approved a contract with Gallagher Asphalt Corp. of Thornton worth $487,464 to complete the work. The money will come from the motor fuel tax fund, which the village uses each year to upgrade street surfaces.

“This year, we received two bids for the work that was approved by the board,” Trustee Todd Crockett said. “Gallagher Asphalt Corp. was the lowest qualified bidder. Work should begin within a few weeks and be completed by late summer, early fall.”

The other bidder was Kankakee Valley Construction Co. of Kankakee for $658,064.

“This is something we do every year,” Crockett said. “It comes out of motor fuel tax, not the general funds.”

The road improvement work is spread out across the village.

“You’ll see a lot of construction going in multiple areas, along with some smaller patches in a few locations,” said Jim Hanley, superintendent of public works for Manteno.

The following streets will be paved:

Sixth Court, west dead end and portions near Lakeview Drive (about 0.11 of a mile)

Marble Boulevard from Sycamore Road to Rock Creek Drive (0.27 of a mile)

Shale Court north of Marble Boulevard

The following streets will receive patching:

Leahy and North Poplar

South Walnut Street near Wright Park

Walnut Street (various spots)

Cougar Run

South Cypress

“We’re not doing the entire road, but just making sure we’re addressing some bad spots,” Hanley said.