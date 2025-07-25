July 25, 2025
State police investigate incident at Greater Kankakee Airport

By Shaw Local News Network
Illinois State Police Troop 5 is investigating an incident that occurred Friday afternoon at the Greater Kankakee Airport.

State police said around 12:30 p.m. an unauthorized person attempted to gain access to the property. That person was taken into custody.

Access to the airport is prohibited as of 6:30 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area, state police said.

The incident is active and state police said they are leading the investigation with assistance from local authorities.

State police said there is no additional information at this time.