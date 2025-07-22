Central Citizens’ Library District celebrating 30th anniversary

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the Central Citizens’ Library District invites the community to be part of its history through an engraved brick fundraiser.

For a donation of $50, community members can purchase a brick engraved with their name or dedicate it in honor or memory of someone special.

These personalized bricks will be permanently installed by the library entrance, creating a lasting tribute to the individuals and families who have supported the library over the years.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of service to our community,” Library Board President Robert Lemenager said in a news release.

“The engraved bricks will not only beautify our space but will remind us of the people who make the library such a special place.”

The order deadline is Aug. 1. Order forms are available at the library’s front desk.

For more information, call 815-694-2800 or visit ccld.org.