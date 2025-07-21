Bike Against Violence pedals again Tuesday

Riders depart from the City Life Center on Court Street for the annual Bike Against Violence on July 18, 2023. About 50 bike riders circled Kankakee in colorful Kankakee United shirts to make a statement against violence. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Bike riders will pedal with a purpose through Kankakee on Tuesday evening as the annual Bike Against Violence event returns.

Hosted by Kankakee United, Kankakee Forgives, the Illinois Coalition of Community Services and the city of Kankakee Police, the goal of the group ride is to promote peace, unity and safety in the community.

The ride begins at 6 p.m. at the Youth For Christ City Life Center at 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, and ends at 8 p.m. at the same location with food and fellowship.

“We’re calling on the entire community to come together for our Bike Against Violence ride, a powerful and fun way to raise awareness, promote unity and take a stand against gun violence and for safer streets,” Kankakee Forgives wrote in a Facebook post.

“Bring your bike, your voice and your energy as we ride through the city in honor of futures we’re fighting to protect.”

Food is available and bikes are also available to borrow by registering at tinyurl.com/2mew35rz.