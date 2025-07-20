Birth announcements: Kankakee County - July 16, 2025

Riverside Healthcare has announced the following births on July 16:

Starr Jenkins, Kankakee, boy, Jazel Ishmal, July 7, fifth child.

Fortino and Amalia Zavaleta, Kankakee, girl, Eliza Margarita, July 8, fourth child.

Michael Nolden, Jr. and Kimberley Ortega Gomez, Kankakee, girl, Zolana Cecilia, July 8, fourth child.

Justice Trevino and Ariana Torrence, Momence, girl, Nora Ann, July 9, second child.

Trevor and Jenna Allen, St Anne, girl, Madi Jean, July 9, third child.

Tamia Guaman, Kankakee, girl, Lia Isabella, July 11, first child.

Blake and Patti Taylor, Limestone, boy, Holden Andrew, July 11, second child.

Anthony Bartolini and Kristen Perzee, Kankakee, boy, Greyson Anthony, July 11, fourth child.

Michael and Lyndsey Powers, Kankakee, boy, Thomas James, July 12, second child.

Kevin and Samantha Zazzetti, Martinton, boy, Bennett Gordon, July 13, second child.

Jacob and Victoria Ingala, Ashkum, boy, Bowen, July 14, first child. The mother is the former Victoria Upson.

Jessica Torres, Milford, boy, Jasper Eli, July 14, first child.

Brent and Brittany Houser, Bourbonnais, boy, Soren Elias, July 14, first child. The mother is the former Brittany Vadeboncoeur.