Jennifer Hudson visits Godspell rehearsal

Jennifer Hudson visited the set of Acting Out Theatre Company's Godspell for their Wednesday rehearsal. (Provided by Acting Out Theatre Company)

As the 15-member cast was conducting one of their final rehearsals on Wednesday evening in Bourbonnais, there may not have been any need for stage lighting.

Only several minutes after the 8 p.m. rehearsal of the Acting Out Theatre Co. musical, Godspell, began, the outdoor stage at The Grove in Bourbonnais was visited by none other than Hollywood actress and stage performer A-lister, Jennifer Hudson.

Yes. That Jennifer Hudson. The winner of four major American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony and a Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee.

She was name by Time magazine in 2020 as one of the most influential people in the world.

And she was born in Chicago.

And on this July summer evening, she was watching with her keen eyes every step and word being utter for this weekend’s three-night performances of Godspell.

Director Matt McBurnie, a first-time Acting Out director, became aware only two hours before the evening’s rehearsal was ready to begin that Hudson was expected to attend.

He told no one. Not even his mother.

“This was a total surprise to the cast. She snuck in and watched the first act,” McBurnie said.

McBurnie said a few cast members shot her a look. But, he said, they wouldn’t think someone like Hudson would be in Bourbonnais taking in a community theater rehearsal.

With the first act completed, the performers normally get about a 15-minute break.

Director McBurnie walked into the backstage area. He informed them this break was a true “Take 5.” It would be no longer than five minutes and it would be back to the stage.

She watched the second act in its entirety. She stayed after it was finished. She offered advice, some tips. She noted what was done well.

Most of all, she informed them, the production was well done.

She was at The Grove for nearly two-and-a-half hours.

In addition to the Friday night outdoor production, Godspell will be presented at 8 p.m. tonight and Sunday.

“Jennifer was so gracious with us,” McBurnie said. “She came on stage. She answered questions. She took pictures with cast and staff. ... She was not in a hurry to leave.”

McBurnie said she even sang a song from Cats for a moment.

“She was so very pleasant with us, very authentic,” he said. She even took part in the post-rehearsal prayer.

Hudson, he said, could not have been more sweet or kind.

So how did Hudson find her way to The Grove stage? That is simple to answer.

A member of the production people knew her. No promises were made weeks ago when the idea was brought up of her visiting a rehearsal.

Eventually a visit was arranged. McBurnie only learned she would be on site about two hours before the rehearsal was to begin.

He wanted this visit to be a surprise so he kept it to himself.

“She gave up her night to come see our show and celebrate,” he said.

The entire Godspell cast are Kankakee County-based performers. The production began with the end of March auditions. The cast was set at the end of April and rehearsals began in May.

Five-night-a-week rehearsals have been taking place since May.

And while the Godspell production has been something most involved will likely never forget, McBurnie said he knows the Hudson visit will never be erased from anyone’s mind.

“This cast will never in their life forget this experience. To have your work viewed by someone of this level,” he said. “She gave a gift to us and we believe we gave a gift to her as well.”