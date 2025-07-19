1 dead following two-vehicle crash Friday

One person died in a two-vehicle crash approximately a mile west of Manteno Friday.

The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of family, officials said.

According to Illinois State Police Troop 5, the crash occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 45/52 and Kankakee County West 10000N Road.

One of the vehicles was traveling west on West 10000N Road and failed to stop at the stop sign. It struck the other vehicle that was traveling north on Route 45/52, state police said.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles came to rest in the field northwest of the intersection, according to state police.

The driver of the vehicle traveling west on West 10000N Road was transported to a local area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. No other injuries were reported on the scene, state police said.

At approximately 8:44 p.m. all lanes were closed for the investigation. All lanes reopened at approximately 1:50 a.m., according to state police.

There is no further information available at this time.