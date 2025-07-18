State Rep. Haas announces she’s running for re-election

State Rep. Jackie Haas (R-Bourbonnais) announced Thursday she is running for re-election in 2026.

Haas represents the 79th District.

She won her third term in the November 2024 general election, defeating Democratic challenger Billy Morgan.

The 79th District includes portions of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties.

Haas serves as an Assistant Republican Leader in the House.

In a release posted on social media, Haas said she is running for re-election to continue holding the majority accountable.

Democrats hold a super majority in both the House and Senate.

“Now more than ever, Illinois families are counting every dollar. Families need leaders who will fight to make life more affordable, make our communities safer, and who will work to bring better opportunities to Illinois,” Haas said in the release.

Haas is the CEO and president of the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health.

Haas has worked for the center for 32 years, serving the last 25 as the executive director.

She and her husband Bill have two children and live in Bourbonnais.