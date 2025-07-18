Kankakee police investigate three shootings

Police investigate a shooting on the 400 block of South Dearborn in Kankakee. (Submitted photo)

Kankakee police said they are investigating multiple shootings that occurred between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

At this time, it is unclear whether these incidents are connected, police said.

About 9:45 p.m. Thursday officers responding to reports of shots fired at an Kankakee police said they are investigating multiple apartment buildings located in the 400 block of South Dearborn Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered several shell casings and a bullet hole in a glass entry door. Officers located a 25-year-old male in the 300 block of South Indiana Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Inside the apartment building, two additional victims were located: an 18-year-old male with a graze wound to the arm. He declined medical treatment; and a 19-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the arm. Officers applied a tourniquet, and she was taken to the hospital.

The injuries suffered by the victims are not believed to be life-threatening. Detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier shooting

About 8:23 p.m., Thursday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of North Rosewood Avenue, police said.

ShotSpotter is technology which immediately alerts police regarding the location of a firearm discharge.

Witnesses reported seeing gunfire coming from a white utility van with no rear windows. The driver was described as a male subject, police said.

A male wearing a blue sweater was seen fleeing the scene and may be connected to the incident, police said.

At this time, no gunshot victims have been located in connection with this incident, police said.

Multiple shell casings were recovered, and detectives are continuing the investigation, police said.

Friday shooting

About 2:29 a.m., Friday officers responded to another ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of South Evergreen Avenue.

While checking the area, officers observed a male suspect running near South Myrtle Avenue and East Hickory Street. The alleged suspect was apprehended, and a firearm was recovered nearby. He was identified as Walter O. Green, 35, according to police.

Green was charged with the following offenses: aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, no FOID card and no concealed carry license, police said.

Kankakee police urges anyone with information related to these cases to contact the Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.