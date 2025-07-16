Mosquitos test positive for West Nile virus in Kankakee County

Lauren Belville of the Kendall County Health Department uses tweezers to place a mosquito into a vial to be tested for the West Nile virus on Aug. 16, 2023. (Mark Foster)

The first group of mosquitos to test positive for West Nile virus in Kankakee County has been confirmed, according to a release from the Kankakee County Health Department.

The mosquitos were collected from a trap, the release said.

For the 2025 season so far, Illinois Department Public Health has reported 30 WNV positive counties, the release said.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of the Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called the northern house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, the release said.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks, the release said.

However, four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness or even death can occur, according to the release.

People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus, the release said.

Additional information about WNV can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website at dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus