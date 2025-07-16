Kankakee police, fire officials investigate two arson fires

Kankakee fire and police investigators are looking into two arson fires.

The suspicious fires occurred in the 100 block of North Evergreen Avenue and 1800 block of East Marmion Street.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a residence with a porch on fire in the 100 block of North Evergreen Avenue. The fire was extinguished quickly.

A witness told investigators a woman started the fire, LaRoche said.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., today, (Wednesday) firefighters were called to a residence on the 1800 block of East Marmion Street where they found two cars parked in the driveway on fire. The vehicles belonged to residents at the home, LaRoche said.

There was no damage to the house, LaRoche said.

There was minor damage to one vehicle. Fire got into the engine and passenger compartment on the other, which LaRoche said would be totaled.

The fires were started by using Molotov cocktail devices, LaRoche said.

There are no suspects at this time, LaRoche said this morning.