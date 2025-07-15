Aquarium tour, kayaking rescues, Potawatomi art featured in Forest Preserve programs

Go behind the scenes of the 2,000-gallon aquarium at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon with a naturalist and aquarist to see how the tank and fish are cared for. (Provided by Forest Preserve of Will County)

Here are the Forest Preserve District of Will County programs for the week of July 22. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Fishing for Trash: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 22-25; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 26, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Bolingbrook. Help keep the preserve clean by picking up litter that poses a threat to wildlife. Check in at the front desk for a bucket and grabbers. Fill a bucket and return it to earn a treat from The Tackle Box. All ages; free.

Wet Exit Kayak Rescues: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 24, Whalon Lake, Naperville. Take your kayaking to the next level with a variety of rescue techniques taught by certified paddling instructors. Learn self and cooperative rescues and try safety gear with the option to bring your own boat. Ages 16 or older; $35 per person. Register by July 23.

“Dancing for Our Tribe: Potawatomi Tradition in the New Millennium”: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, July 25-Aug. 23, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Four Rivers is collaborating with the Three Rivers Public Library District in Channahon for this special temporary exhibit, which features striking portraits by Sharon Hoogstraten that celebrate Potawatomi culture in the new millennium. All ages; free.

Meet the Artist: “Dancing for Our Tribe” : 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 25, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Meet Sharon Hoogstraten, the photographer behind “Dancing for Our Tribe,” and learn about her creative process and the subjects of her portraits. All ages; free.

[Lake%20Renwick%20Migratory%20Bird%20Program]Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 26, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. See nesting herons, egrets, cormorants and possibly bald eagles. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to answer questions. All ages; free.

Behind the Scenes: The Four Rivers Aquarium: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 26, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Go behind the scenes of the 2,000-gallon aquarium with a naturalist and aquarist to see how the tank and fish are cared for. Must be able to use stairs. Ages 8 or older; free. Register by July 24.

Museum Campus Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 26, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Explore all the museum buildings and learn about the area’s cultural history, including the Potawatomi and French fur traders. All ages; free.

Printmaking Workshop: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 26, Plum Creek Nature Center, Crete Township. Create custom prints, notecards and tea towels with artist Carrie Carlson during this hands-on block printing workshop inspired by nature. Ages 15 or older; $20 per person. Register by July 23.