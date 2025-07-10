New Reed-Custer football coach Joe Turek looking to set new standard

As the Reed-Custer football team rolls through its summer preparations, looking to improve upon its 1-8 record from last season, there is a new face manning the sidelines.

Joe Turek was named the Comets’ head coach this summer and, after years of working with one of the state’s top football programs at his alma mater Lincoln-Way East, is ready to take the next step in his career.

“It was a good opportunity,” he said. “I’m just looking to kind of take over my own program, looking to grow a bit, looking for some new opportunities. I’m looking to just enhance my coaching career and see what it takes and what it looks like.”

A New Lenox native and former football and baseball player at Lincoln-Way East, Turek went to North Central College to play baseball. Upon graduating, he spent a couple of years teaching and coaching at Sandburg before returning to his old school, where he coached for the baseball and football programs.

Turek served as the head JV and sophomore football coach at Lincoln-Way East throughout his 10 years with the Griffins, getting players set for a varsity program led by Rob Zvonar that has seen tremendous success, winning two state titles and finishing second at state twice during Turek’s time there, losing only seven total games in the past eight seasons.

Based on his time with that program as a player and coach, Turek said something that stands out is the commitment everyone in the program has to maintaining a high level of success.

“What I admire is the complete buy-in,” he said. “The kids buy into the tradition, into the system, into what it takes. Based on that buy-in, the preparation from the coaching staff on down is intense. It’s pretty amazing to be a part of and learn from.”

Turek said his sophomore groups were always ready to make the leap to varsity and keep the winning ways going.

Having been only vaguely familiar with Reed-Custer and the Braidwood community before looking into the job opening, Turek said that starting with the interview process, the community stood out.

“From that interview on, I think the community is a great community to be a part of,” he said. “The facilities are outstanding down there. I think it’s just a good opportunity to enhance and build that standard in that community, as well.”

For Reed-Custer athletic director Nicholas Klein, the opportunity to hire a coach with the experience Turek brings is a boon for the program.

“We’re excited about him being able to bring that knowledge of the game that he learned there, bring it here, and more so the way to run a program,” Klein said. “I think more than just the X’s and O’s, Joe knows how to bring the whole program together because he’s been part of one as a player and a coach.”

The Comets have had a taste of success recently, making it to the Class 3A quarterfinals in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. Klein said he does not expect to get back to that level overnight, but has confidence in Turek’s ability to establish a foundation that allows Reed-Custer to consistently contend.

“He’s trying to change the standard here at Reed-Custer,” Klein said. “It wasn’t too long ago that we were knocking on the door at the playoffs and doing a really good job there. So I know that’s his goal, to get back there, and his goals are bigger than making the playoffs.”

Establishing that new standard at Reed-Custer is something Turek believes is vital for not only growing the program but maintaining it.

Through summer workouts in his brief time with the Comets, he said he has seen players willing to put in the work to build that foundation.

“I think it’s been going great,” he said. “The kids have been working hard. The kids definitely seemed energized, and they seem interested. They seem ready to build that standard that we’ve been talking about. They’ve been meeting the challenge so far.”

Former Comets coach Gavin Johnston, a 2007 Reed-Custer graduate who led the program to back-to-back Class 3A quarterfinal trips and a combined 21-3 record in 2021 and 2022, is moving to Florida after leading his alma mater for seven seasons (29-36).