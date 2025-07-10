Manteno mayor asks for ‘respect’

Manteno Mayor Annette LaMore made a brief statement before Monday's board meeting on the topic of "respect" for all those participating in village proceedings. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Local municipal board meetings can sometimes get heated, and it’s been happening with more frequency in Manteno.

During the last two Manteno Village Board meetings in June, some speaking in the public participation portion and elected trustees alike raised their voices.

In an effort to bring some civility back to the proceedings, Mayor Annette LaMore read a brief statement at the beginning of Monday’s board meeting.

“I’d like to address the lack of respect that we have all witnessed at some recent Village Board meetings,” LaMore said. “Respect is necessary for all of us to be able to work together.

“Respect is a fundamental principle in local municipal government. Respect fosters a positive environment for collaboration and decision-making. It encourages open communication among elected offices, staff and community members. It ensures that diverse perspectives are valued. When respect is prioritized, it enhances trust and accountability to more effective governance.

“Respect needs to come from all of us, whether we are elected officials, village employees or simply good citizens who speak out during public participation.”

Immediately after LaMore’s statement, the public participation portion of the meeting began, with residents having three minutes to speak to the board. Six people spoke during public comment, and the tone was civil.

Manteno resident Sandy Chiz spoke, and she addressed the voting and comments from Trustee Joel Gesky, who lost the November election for mayor but retains his board seat for two more years.

Chiz expressed her concerns cordially but seemingly fell short of exercising respect.

“Trustee Gesky seems to fight every possible change,” she said. “He also stated that there should be no personal attacks, and I agree. I will no longer call Trustee Gesky a sore loser, but please stop acting like one.”

The remainder of the board meeting was conducted without any loud, verbal exchanges. Some appointments were made, and the board reached unanimous decisions on several agenda items.

The Manteno Choice Party still has a majority vote on the board, with Trustees Gesky, CJ Boudreau, Todd Crockett, Annette Zimbelman, and the remaining two seats held by Freedom Party members Michael Barry and Peggy Vaughn.

That majority still frustrates some Manteno residents who want immediate change. Yet, change usually occurs at the speed of a sloth in local government.

During the trustee comments segment at the end of Monday’s meeting, Boudreau reached out to residents about board decisions.

“Just based on public comments, again, if any of you guys have concerns, you can always come talk to me,” Boudreau said. “I talked to a couple people last meeting. I thought that was very productive. Even though we might disagree, please come talk to me. I like hearing different opinions so that I can maybe change my mind.”