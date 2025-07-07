Fire displaces four people in Kankakee

KANKAKEE – A Kankakee family of four was displaced following a structure fire that heavily damaged their home Sunday night on Kankakee’s north side.

Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said at approximately 10:15 p.m,. Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of Webster Circle.

There was heavy fire when they arrived on the scene. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, LaRoche said.

Damage was estimated to be $40,000. There were no injuries reported, LaRoche said.

Investigators continue working on determining the cause, LaRoche said.