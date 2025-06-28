Aqua’s rate hike to take effect

After a lengthy hearing process held by the Illinois Commerce Commission, Aqua Illinois’ rate increase will go into effect Tuesday for many residential customers in the Kankakee area.

In November of 2024, the ICC granted the water utility an $11.6-million rate increase in its final order on the process. However, the increase is about 40% less than the utility applied for. Aqua Illinois, based in Kankakee, had sought a $19.2-million increase.

It’s unclear how much the increase will be for Aqua customers. The estimated bill would vary based on meter size, usage volume and other public charges.

The full rate increase would’ve added approximately $29 to a customer’s monthly bill, so the new rate will likely increase by around $15 per month.

Also, under the final order, eligible Aqua customers whose incomes are at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level will be able to receive a 70% discount on all base volumetric charges as a part of the newly approved low-income discount rate.

Aqua Illinois sent the following response to a Daily Journal request for comment, referencing the assistance program:

“The Customer Assistance Program (CAP), available to income-eligible customers through a low-income tariff approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission, will take effect on July 1, 2025. Qualifying customers will receive a 70% discount on their water and/or wastewater usage bills.

“All customers were notified about the program in their monthly bills sent in June. The application process will begin on July 1. Customers will find guidance on how to apply in their upcoming July bills.”

In early August at an ICC hearing at Olivet Nazarene University, there were significant numbers of customers who voiced opposition, often emotionally, to the rate increase. Aqua serves about 273,000 customers in central and northern Illinois.

Aqua Illinois serves portions of 14 Illinois counties including Kankakee, Will, Vermilion, Cook and DuPage. In Kankakee County, Aqua serves Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Aroma Park, Grant Park, Limestone and Sun River Terrace.

The company also serves portions of the township of Kankakee, Aroma, Bourbonnais, Limestone, Otto, Rockville, St. Anne, Sumner, Yellowhead, Ganeer and Manteno.

Citizens Utility Board, a utility watchdog group created by the Illinois Legislature, called the ICC’s final order a step forward reining in a utility that was the subject of intense criticism for high rates and poor water quality from customers who attended ICC public forums in 2024.