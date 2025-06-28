Naese 100th birthday

Norma Naese of Manteno celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends June 2 at Heritage Woods Manteno.

Norma was born June 27, 1925. She was married to the late Kenneth L. Naese. She was a loving wife and mother of four sons: Kenneth and Audrey Naese of Florida, the late Larry and Shirley Naese of Texas, Gary and Donna Naese of Florida, and Dean and Tami Naese of Missouri.

Norma was a member of the Limestone Firebells and a dispatcher for the Limestone Fire Department for many years out of her home.