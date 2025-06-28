Harris’ motion hearing put on hold

KANKAKEE – A motion to allow attorneys for Xandria Harris to use a mock jury in preparation for her trial was put on hold Friday in Kankakee County court.

The 29-year-old Harris, of Bradley, is facing murder and child endangerment charges. Harris is accused of aiding her boyfriend, Darius Sullivan, when he shot and killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously injured now-retired Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

Sullivan has been sentenced to natural life in prison for Rittmanic’s death and 80 years for the attempted murder of Bailey.

Harris’ trial is set for Sept. 9.

Cierra Norris, Harris’ attorney, said during a May court date that she would file the motion.

On Friday, Norris’ associate, attorney Dylan Meyers, told Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott and State’s Attorney Jim Rowe that the motion had yet to be filed.

The motion would be for Harris’ attorneys to hire a company to stage a mock trial, which would help prepare their strategy.

“One of the things you were going to file, if you remember, [Norris] wanted to hold a mock trial, which the state and I didn’t necessarily disagree with if she wanted to do that,” Bradshaw-Elliott said to Meyers. “But she’s got to make sure nothing leaks.”

It was a motion for an amendment of the protective order for the video.

Rowe said his office was expecting to learn the name of the company that was going to conduct the mock trial.

”How would they secure it, protect the integrity of the case and the video so it’s not leaked? Who would have access to it? I didn’t get anything,” Rowe said.

Meyers said they were in the process of hiring a company.

“We haven’t hired anyone. Not at this moment, your honor,” Meyers said.

Regarding staying within the parameters of Bradshaw-Elliott’s gag order, Meyers said the company would sign a nondisclosure agreement that it would not violate the order.

Bradshaw-Elliott reminded Meyers that Harris’ jury trial is scheduled to start Sept. 9 and should take two weeks.

“We will have someone hired before,” Meyers said.

The motion hearing is scheduled for July 11.