College corner

Iowa State dean’s list

Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, recently recognized students named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must earn a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Local students honored were Tara M Depoister of Bourbonnais, Emma Rose Brosseau and Zachary Christopher Curtis of Kankakee, and Ava Loren Gill and Emma Jean Heaney of Manteno.

Lakeview College of Nursing

Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville awarded a Dean’s Scholarship to Emily Hines of Milford.

University of Iowa dean’s and president’s lists

The University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, recently named its president’s list for the spring semester. Local students named were Dominick Esquivel of Monee, Brecken Johnson of Coal City, Addison Magruder of Kankakee, and Madeline Tures of Peotone.

Named to the dean’s list were Evelyn Becker and Maxwell Dillman of Peotone; Ashley Bollino of Braidwood; Dominick Esquivel of Monee; Frank Fouts, Lilly Hove and Samantha Lorenc of Bourbonnais; Brecken Johnson of Coal City; Addison Magruder of Kankakee; and Ella Rhodes of Onarga.

Northern Illinois University dean’s list

Northern Illinois University announced its spring dean’s list. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Local students honored were Zach Schmidt of Bonfield; Adrienne Chinski, Maria Corzo Roberti, Kass Lewis and Tyler Munsterman of Bourbonnais; Carmen Houde of Bradley; Josie Mendell and Clare Steffes of Kankakee; Chris Arseneau and Emma Spagnoli of Manteno; Kyle Forgue of Momence; Austin Joyce of Reddick; and Logan Smith of St. Anne.

Kennesaw State University dean’s list

Elizabeth Martins-Mensah of Bourbonnais was named to Kennesaw State University’s spring dean’s list. Kennesaw State is in Kennesaw, Georgia.

To qualify, students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of nine credit hours.

LeTourneau University dean’s list

Caleb Yoon of Bourbonnais was named to the spring dean’s list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas.

The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 for the semester.

University of Wisconsin dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently recognized students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Named to the list were Zoe Gawlinski of Grant Park and William Wertz of Manteno.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

University of Mississippi honor’s list

The University of Mississippi announced students named to the spring honor roll lists.

McKay Orwig of Bourbonnais and Camille Kuntz of St. Anne were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0.

Manchester University dean’s list

Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana, recently named its spring dean’s list. Among those named was Austin Ellis of Diamond.

Undergraduate students must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher and have completed at least 12 semester hours to be named to the list.

Mount Mercy University dean’s list

Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, recently named its dean’s list for the spring semester. Abigail Zilinger of Bourbonnais was named to the list.

Students with a semester GPA of 3.6 or better with six or more hours are eligible for inclusion on the dean’s list.