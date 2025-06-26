Rollover crash closes southbound I-57 at Exit 312

KANKAKEE – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer was taken to a Kankakee hospital in critical condition following a crash this morning at Exit 312 on Interstate 57 this morning.

According to the Kankakee Fire Department, they were dispatched at approximately 6 a.m. to a rollover crash. The semi and box trailer were on fire when they arrived.

The driver was trapped inside the cab and had to be extricated, the fire department said.

It is believed the cargo was food items, they said.

The semi was traveling southbound onto I-57, according to fire officials.

As of 8:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police said the southbound lanes are currently shut down and traffic is being diverted off at the Exit 312 exit and back onto I-57 at the 308 entrance.

No further information is available at this time, ISP said.