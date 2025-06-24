Police investigate shooting in Pembroke Township

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP – Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police said a 39-year-old Pembroke Township man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after being shot.

The shooting occurred at about 5:40 p.m. in Pembroke Township, sheriff’s police said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired. They found the victim several miles away from the scene where he was being treated by paramedics before being transported to a Kankakee hospital, police said.

Later, deputies found the victim’s vehicle, which appeared to have been hit by multiple gun shots.

Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Investigations Bureau at 815-802-7150.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463. Information provided to CrimeStoppers could result in a cash reward, police said.