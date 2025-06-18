Wilmington’s Lucas Rink, Bishop McNamara’s Jacob Lotz earn IHSBCA All-State nods

Spring prep athletic recognition continues to trickle in from across the state, with the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association releasing its All-State teams Tuesday, with two local ballplayers earning All-State status and another an honorable mention, all in Class 2A.

After helping Wilmington to consecutive sectional championships, Wildcats ace Lucas Rink was named an All-Stater for the second time in as many years. The right-handed pitcher and shortstop also earned the Illinois Central Eight Conference Pitcher of the Year award and his third All-ICE selection after posting a 7-3 record with 97 strikeouts, a 0.86 ERA and 0.78 WHIP over 65 innings on the mound. At the plate, the Kankakee Community College commit posted a .333 batting average with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

Bishop McNamara's Jacob Lotz, right, is greeted at home plate by his teammates after hitting a home run in the Class 2A Beecher Sectional championship game against Wilmington in May 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Bishop McNamara senior pitcher and infielder Jacob Lotz was also named to the All-State team in Class 2A. The Chicagoland Christian Conference Player of the Year hit .402 with seven home runs and 36 RBIs for one of the most successful baseball teams in school history. On the mound, Lotz went 5-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 36 innings.

Another Wilmington Wildcat that was a four-year starter and three-time All-ICE pick earned a Class 2A honorable mention nod, senior pitcher and second baseman Kyle Farrell. The Joliet Junior College commit hit .230 with a pair of home runs and 16 RBIs, and as a pitcher was a team-best 8-2 with 74 strikeouts, a 1.15 WHIP and 1.55 ERA.