Pride abound at 3rd annual celebration

Attendees applaud as drag artist Aris Vita finishes performing during Electric Lady Lounge’s third annual Pride celebration, themed Pride Y2K, at The Majestic on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – It can be hard to believe the year 2000 was 25 years ago, especially when the aesthetics and sounds of Y2K were alive and thriving Saturday during Electric Lady Lounge’s third annual Pride celebration.

Decorated with burned CDs, Ring Pops, quarter-century-old computer graphics and other imagery reminiscent of the late-1990s, early-2000s era, The Majestic in downtown Kankakee was bustling with hundreds of guests who gathered to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month with a unique theme.

Drag artists from the Kankakee and Chicago areas performed to nostalgic songs heard on an early-2000s playlist, while many attendees were dressed in styles of that time as well.

Bri Haug, owner of the Electric Lady Lounge tattoo shop in Bradley, said the Pride2K event raised more than $3,000, making it their most successful event to date.

Most of the funds will be donated to the Kankakee Area LGBTQ Network, a nonprofit aimed at sharing resources for LGBTQ individuals and creating a connected and welcoming space in Kankakee County.

Some of the funds will also go toward hosting two future drag shows at The Majestic, including the Pride celebration next June.

Haug also hopes to host a drag show there this fall.

“It just brings people together,” she said. “I think we all needed this. I am excited to do more.”

Saturday featured performances by Taco Minaj, Bella Thee Stallion, Aris Vita, Fifi Fabulous, Dr. Luv and Cindy Nero.

Kitty Paul Jones, a tattoo artist at Electric Lady, provided graphic design and helped bring the event to life, Haug said.

Security was provided by volunteers from Project Headspace and Timing.

Haug said that although hosting a Pride event can garner negative comments, particularly on social media, she hopes people take away that the positive support far outweighs negative attitudes.

The negativity also serves as a reminder of why fostering community is so important, she said.

“It takes courage to be a person and a business owner who has a message like that, but in a way, it’s been a blessing, because my clients are all people who share like-minded values,” Haug said. “It’s the reason why we do this event – as a thank you and a love letter to the people who are our people.”