Four local gridiron standouts to compete in Illinois Shrine game

Wilmington’s Kyle Farrell pulls a Stillman Valley defender with him on a run in the first round of the playoffs in November 2024 in Wilmington. (Gary Middendorf)

Each summer, the Illinois Shrine Game gives football players from across the state one last chance to represent their high schools on the gridiron.

Four players from the Daily Journal area will be given that opportunity at the 2025 Shrine Game at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday morning.

Wilmington will be represented by a pair of players in Saturday’s game, with Kyle Farrell and Ryan Nelson set to play on the Blue Team. Coal City’s Landin Benson, the reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year, and Milford-Cissna Park’s Caleb Clutteur, one of four eight-man players invited for the game, will play on the Red Team.

Farrell wrapped up his senior season in the fall by becoming Wilmington’s all-time leading rusher and helping lead the team to a 12-1 record and an IHSA Class 3A state semifinal appearance.

Having had teammates that took part in past Shrine Games and spoke highly of the experience, Farrell said that he was excited to have the chance to take part and take the field one more time to represent the Wildcats.

“I’m really happy and proud to be able to represent my school again,” he said. “I think it’s an awesome thing to be able to do and I’m just really happy I was given this opportunity.”

The week leading up to the game will keep the players busy. They all checked in on Tuesday prior to a media day availability and their first day of team practices, with more practices coming on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They will also make a trip to the Shriners Hospital for Children on Wednesday.

With a cookout Thursday and banquet Friday leading into to Saturday’s game, Farrell said he is looking forward to spending some time with players.

“I think it’s awesome to be around all the players and to get to mesh with all these guys that come from different areas in Illinois,” he said. “I think it’s a cool thing we get to do and I’m going to enjoy it a lot.”

With plenty of new faces to meet in Bloomington, Farrell will also be able to spend time with a friend and former teammate in Nelson. The two have played plenty of winning football together at Wilmington and will be on the same side once again in the Shrine Game as they try to help the Blue Team come out on top.

“Just keeping on with our good chemistry and still playing together, I think it’s awesome we get to come down here and we’re not put on separate teams,” Farrell said. “I think it’s great that we get to be together and play another game together. It means a lot, me and him are good buddies, so it’s a fun thing we get to do.”

The game is hosted by the Peoria chapter of Shriners International. This year’s game will be the 51st annual Illinois Shrine Game, which has been played at Tucci Stadium since 2012. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.