27 club: More than 2 dozen Daily Journal-area softball players earn ICA All-State recognition

Beecher's Taylor Norkus throws a pitch during the Class 2A Seneca Sectional championship against Seneca in May 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

As the prep softball season concluded over the past two weekends, in addition to state trophies getting handed out to the best teams in the state, the Illinois Softball Coaches Association also handed out individual hardware for its All-State teams. And with a total of 27 selections, the Daily Journal coverage area once again produced a robust amount of statewide talent.

Hammond’s second-team nod leads Bradley-Bourbonnais trio

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Lydia Hammond, right, celebrates with Suttyn Hop following the Boilermakers' 4-0 win over Minooka in the Class 4A Normal Community West Sectional semifinals earlier this month. (Mason Schweizer)

After a postseason run for the ages helped push Bradley-Bourbonnais to its second sectional championship in the past three seasons, Boilermakers junior pitcher Lydia Hammond was recognized as a second-team selection in Class 4A. The junior Loyola commit went 19-9 with a save in 29 appearances that totaled 188⅓ innings. She had an ERA of 1.31 and struck outa school-record 261 batters. She threw two no-hitters, one of them a perfect game against state-ranked Fremd.

A pair of Hammond’s senior teammates earned third-team spots in Class 4A. Catcher Suttyn Hop, a Rock Valley commit, and center fielder Bella Pusateri, an Indiana State recruit, were both named all-staters.

Class 2A team dominated by local stars

Manteno's Jaz Manau, right, slides into home plate as Kankakee's Kylee Cunningham fields a late throw during a game in Manteno in March 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

In addition to winning the fifth state championship in program history, Beecher also had nearly half of its lineup earn all-state recognition. The junior pitching duo of Ava Lorenzatti scored first-team honors while junior catcher/outfielder Makenzie Johnson was named to the second team and senior shortstop Ava Olson was named to the third team.

A total of six local standouts can be found on the first team. Bishop McNamara junior first baseman Rhaya DePaolo joined Lorenzatti and Norkus on the first team, as did the Illinois Central Eight Conference trio of Manteno senior catcher Jaz Manau, Peotone junior pitcher Sophie Klawitter and Wilmington junior center fielder Molly Southall.

Another six players represented the area on the second team. Joined by Johnson were Bishop McNamara senior shortstop Teagan McCue and another run of ICE stars – Coal City junior catcher Khloe Picard, Herscher senior shortstop RyLyn Adams and a pair of Wilmington Wildcats, junior third baseman Taylor Stefancic and sophomore second baseman Keeley Walsh.

Seven more area girls joined Olson on the Class 2A third team – the Bishop McNamara senior battery of pitcher Victoria Torres and catcher Bridget Bertrand, the Manteno trio of senior pitcher Ava Petersen, senior first baseman Macy Iwanus and junior shortstop Aubrie Goudreau, Central senior pitcher Sydney Jemar and Herscher junior catcher Keira Ahramovich.

Four standouts recognized in Class 1A

Milford-Cissna Park's Addison Lucht hits a pitch during against Oakwood in April 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

The area’s all-state selections were rounded out by four more in Class 1A. Milford-Cissna Park junior shortstop Addison Lucht and Gardner-South Wilmington junior pitcher Maddie Simms earned spots on the first team, the third in as many years for Lucht. Grant Park junior pitcher Cheyenne Hayes earned a spot on the second team while Simms’ G-SW teammate, sophomore shortstop Ella Mack, got the nod for the third team.