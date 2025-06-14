College Corner

Monmouth College announces recent graduates

Monmouth College in Illinois held its 168th annual commencement on May 18. The following students recently met the graduation requirements: Emma Romano, of Wilmington; Caleb Toberman, of Clifton; and Madelyn Boley, of Beecher.

Monmouth College Dean’s List

Monmouth College in Illinois recently named its Dean’s List, including the following students: John Ahlden, of Ashkum; Maddie Boley, of Beecher; Lillian Fenton, of Buckingham; and Emma Romano, of Wilmington.

Students on this list earned a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while taking at least 3.0 academic credits during the spring semester:

MSOE Dean’s List announced

Anthony Carli, of Peotone, Carissa Jones, of Monee, and Matthew Wehman, of Coal City, were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the spring semester.

Carli is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. Jones is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering, and Wehman is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in software engineering.

Elmhurst University Dean’s List

Elmhurst University in Elmhurst, recently named its Dean’s List for the spring semester, including Lia Coy ,of Kankakee; Karissa Esposito, of Wilmington; and Elena Gomez, of Manteno.

The Dean’s List is composed of students who during the term concerned, attained a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.00).

Upper Iowa University’s Dean’s List

Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa, recently announced its Dean’s List for the spring semester. Among those named was Ella Perkins, an exercise science major from Bourbonnais.

To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Georgia State University graduates announced

Carmanesha Brooks Maxwell, of Kankakee, graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State this semester, and were honored during the university’s 110th commencement exercises in May.

Courtney honored at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods

More than 400 students were recognized for their academic performance over the spring semester at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana. Named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester was Madisyn Courtney, of Donovan.

Platt named scholar at Central Arkansas

Rianna Platt, of Braceville, was named a Presidential Scholar at the University of Central Arkansas for the spring semester.

Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA with a minimum course load of 12 credit hours to qualify as a Presidential Scholar.

Shenandoah University President’s List

Isabelle Schultz, of Dwight, is one of 469 students who earned a spot on Shenandoah University’s President’s List for the spring semester.

To qualify for this prestigious academic recognition, students must be enrolled full time in baccalaureate degree programs and attain a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher at the school in Winchester, Va.