Birth announcements

Riverside Medical Center

Percy Antonio Salazar Lopez and Oscary Vanesky Silva Paredes, Kankakee, girl, Iriel Hadaysha, June 3.

Lupe Torres and Tangela Williams, Kankakee, boy, Lupe Jr., June 3, first child.

Nicholas and Charleigh Chellios, Peotone, girl, Casper LeighAnn, June 3, second child.

Jocknier Mendeza and Alejandra Serna, Kankakee, girl, Jockxani Alessandra, June 3.

Aaron and Courtney Stumpfol, Watseka, girl, Ivy Rose, June 4, third child.

Roger and Kristen Kilman, Bradley, boy, Micah Matthew, June 4.

Carlos Chavez Garcia and Susi Perez Moreno, Watseka, boy, Carlos Alexander, June 4.

Andrew Mussard and Alexandra Lowe, Kankakee, boy, Ace Daniel, June 5, third child.

Devon and Lauren Gross, Kankakee, girl, Chandler Nicole, June 5, fifth child.

Patryk and Monika Bafia, Kankakee, girl, Evelyn Mae, June 5, first child. The mother is the former Monika Sotomayor.

Cody Luehrs and Hannah Reese, Chebanse, girl, Makenna Mae, June 6, first child.

Samuel and Elizabeth Pedley, Bourbonnais, boy, Reid John, June 6, fifth child.

Leonardo Santos and Alina Littrell, Kankakee, girl, Aria Rose, June 7, third child.