State police arrest man in Momence

MOMENCE – Illinois State Police arrested Carlos Luca, of Momence, alleging he failed to register as a sex offender.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 1 special agents arrested the 47-year-old Luca on Thursday, according to a state police news release.

The special agents were conducting a separate investigation and attempted to speak with Luca at his residence in Momence, the release said.

Luca refused to leave his residence and speak with officers. Special agents obtained a search warrant and arrested Luca, the release said.

Luca is required to register on the Child Sex Offender Registry for life due to a previous conviction for aggravated criminal sex abuse of a victim under the age of 16. Luca failed to register and was considered non-compliant, the release said.