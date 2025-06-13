Downey marks 40 years with department

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey reads the roll call of fallen officers as Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell rings the bell for each name during the annual Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Ceremony honoring Kankakee County officers, held on the lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse on Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey just reached a significant milestone, having been with the sheriff’s department for 40 years.

Downey, sheriff since 2016, was presented with a certificate of appreciation on Tuesday at the County Board meeting.

“I can tell you over the course of 40 years, and the number of board members that have come in through this this room, we’ve always had a great working relationship with the board,” he said. “You’ve always made great decisions to keep our county safe, and for that I’m so appreciative.”

County Board Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand said he was proud to recognize Downey for his 40 years of service, noting he began his career in the probation department and later became chief of corrections. From there Downey became undersheriff before being appointed sheriff in 2016 when Tim Bukowski stepped down.

“Sheriff Downey’s career exemplifies how dedication, perseverance and strong work ethic can lead to exceptional achievement and advancement within public service,” Alexander-Hildebrand said.

Downey, of Bourbonnais, has since been re-elected sheriff three times, most recently in November of 2024.

“Sheriff Downey’s impact goes well beyond his badge,” Alexander-Hildebrand said. “He is devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and most importantly, according to some, he’s a handler, but however you know him, it’s clear we’re incredibly proud to call him our sheriff and have him on our side.”

Downey, 62, said he would be remiss if he didn’t mention his family for his longevity in law enforcement.

“My parents still live in the same house that we moved to in 1968,” he said. “I’m blessed to have them here, and they have taught me a lot about what it takes to be a good person, be a hard worker, have integrity. Then obviously my wife, of 38 years.

“As a grandfather, we recently were blessed with identical twin girls. Tuesdays are now called Twin Tuesday because my wife watches them on Tuesday, so that’s where she’s at right now.”

Downey, a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Western Illinois University, said he’s also thankful for the great corrections staff and deputy sheriffs in the department. Two of his corrections staff, Amanda Appeli and Misty Bright, were also honored Tuesday for 25 years of service with the sheriff’s department.

“I can’t tell you how important our staff is and the job that they do,” he said. “... We talk about being the sheriff, but it’s not the sheriff, it’s the department, it’s the office, it’s the correctional officers, it’s the deputies, it’s the support staff that make the Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff’s office run, and I am forever grateful for them.”

Alexander-Hildebrand added that Downey has remained steady in guiding the county’s law enforcement with integrity and commitment.

“His leadership has made a lasting impact, not only here in Kankakee County, but across the entire state,” he said. “And Sheriff, we appreciate your dedication for all your decades of service, and we just appreciate your lifelong career you’ve made here.”