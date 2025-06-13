Body recovered from Kankakee River

KANKAKEE – The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the Kankakee River Friday afternoon.

Kankakee fire and police were dispatched at approximately 12:06 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning on the river just north of the Bird Park Boat Ramp, according to a news release.

On arrival, public bystanders indicated the location of a submerged individual downstream of Fisherman’s Park area, the release said.

Fire personnel launched a rescue boat and located the body.

The Kankakee County Coroner’s office and the Illinois Department of Conservation Police were then notified, the release said.

Details of the drowning are being investigated by coroner’s office, the release said.

The recovery of the body comes three days after Kankakee fire and police investigated a report of a person jumping from the Court Street bridge at approximately 10:02 p.m.

Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said a witness told officers Tuesday they heard something hit the water. The witness said they heard a person cough and a body float downstream.

Firefighters searched the river and shoreline but were unable to find someone in the river.