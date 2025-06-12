All-River Valley Conference, All-Iroquois County baseball, softball teams

Beecher's Ava Lorenzatti throws a pitch during the Class 2A East Peoria Super-Sectional against Brimfield Monday, June 2, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

The baseball and softball seasons ended last weekend for Class 1A and 2A teams, and the announcements of the All-River Valley Conference and All-Iroquois County teams for both sports recognized many local athletes.

Softball

The Beecher softball team, fresh off a 2A state championship, was unsurprisingly well-represented on the All-RVC team. Ava Lorenzatti was named the RVC Player of the Year as one of five Bobcats to earn first-team honors.

Taylor Norkus, Makenzie Johnson, Ava Olson and Elena Kvasnicka joined Lorenzatti on the first team with Tayiah Scanlan getting a second-team nod and Alexa Gliva earning a special mention.

Gardner-South Wilmington, coming off a secone-place finish in the RVC, had five players honored. Maddie Simms was given a first-team spot along with Ella Mack. Kayla Scheuber and Nina Siano were second-team selections and Liv Siano was special mention.

Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes and Abigail Roberts were both first-team selections while Lola Malkowski made the second team and Reegan Thompson was special mention.

St. Anne’s Christey Moore got a first-team nod while teammate Maya Anderson was special mention. Momence also had a pair of players recognized, with Sydnee VanSwol making the second team and Emma Varnak earning special mention honors.

Central and Donovan had players overlap on both the All-RVC and All-Iroquois County teams. For the RVC, Central’s Rayven Perkins and Sydney Jemar were both selected to the first team. Lia Prairie and Mia Perzee both made the second team while Ella Ponton was special mention.

Donovan’s All-RVC picks were Laylah Lou Walters on the first team, Bailey Hennieke on the second team and Lily Anderson with a special mention.

Perkins, Jemar and Ella Ponton both made the All-Iroquois County team, as did teammate Emily Ponton. For Donovan, Walters Hennieke were both selected.

Milford-Cissna Park’s Addison Lucht, Kami Muehling, Lillie Harris and Jossalin Lavicka were All-Iroquois County selections. Watseka also had four selections in Sarah Parsons, Christa Holohan, Noelle Schroeder and Abigail Neukomm.

Iroquois West’s Amelia Scharp and Kyla DeWitt rounded out the local representation on the All-Iroquois County team.

Baseball

Central's Blake Chandler throws a pitch during the Comets' Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinal against Bishop McNamara Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

Central’s Blake Chandler earned RVC Co-Player of the Year honors. He was joined on the first team by teammates Brayden Meents and Derek Meier. Owen Palmateer was a second-team selection and Reece Boudreau was a special mention. Chandler, Meents and Meier made the All-Iroquois County team as well.

St. Anne-Donovan’s Brandon Schoth was the other selection for RVC Co-Player of the Year. Fellow Cardinals Carter Ponton and Jacob Onnen also made the first team while Jesus Chaca Tapia was a special mention pick.

Beecher had Steven Fezler, Chase Maher and Santino Imhof make the cut for the first team. Ryan Cruz and Nicholas Fox were second-team selections and Nolen Lane was special mention.

Shane Cook was a first-teamer for Momence, as was Braeden Merrill, while Jackson Ford and Nick Charbonneau made the second team and Brogan Halpin was special mention. Grant Park’s Dean Malkowski made the first team while Joey McGinley and Nolen Olthoff were second-teamers and Brayden Heldt was special mention.

Gardner-South Wilmington had Cole Hampson and Reed Millette make the first team, Case Christensen and Ryan Millette make the second team and Caden Christensen make special mention.

Iroquois West had the most representation on the All-Iroquois County baseball team with Izzy Alvarez, Mario Andrade, Owen Hartke and Rylan Pheiffer earning spots.

Milford’s Caleb Clutteur, Aiden Frerichs and Beau Wright all made the team, as did Watseka’s James Newell, Andrew Shoemaker and Quinn Starkey.

Cissna Park’s Joah Henrichs and Jream Renteria were the Timberwolves’ All-Iroquois County selections.