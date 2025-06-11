Senior Fair set for today

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is hosting his sixth annual Senior Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley.

The event is for seniors and caretakers, and it will feature more than 70 vendors, expert guest speakers, 50-plus raffle prizes, free giveaways and lunch.

The event is free to attend. No registration is necessary, just show up. This is the largest annual senior event in Kankakee County.

It will feature speakers to help seniors protect themselves from fraud and scams, to answer their questions on recent changes to Medicaid, and to provide advice on wills, trusts and estate planning. There will also be a special police K9 demonstration and the Hidden In Plain Sight trailer will be on-site so seniors can identify how to keep their children and grandchildren safe from drugs.

The vendors cover every topic from recreation and volunteering, to health and wellness. There will even be free massages provided onsite thanks to the Institute of Natural Health & Education.

For more information, contact Carrie Stewart at 815-915-1484 or Jim Rowe at 815-450-7459.