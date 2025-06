McColly Bennett Real Estate in Bourbonnais recently announced its top producers for April in its residential division.

The Kelly Winterroth Team was the top team with more than $1.7 million in transactions. The top agents for the month of April were Norm Gaskin, Zach Whitson, Stephanie Van Duyne and Buck Tamblyn.

All of the agents are members of the Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors and the Illinois Association of Realtors.