Manteno to increase police patrols

MANTENO – Manteno is going to increase police patrols in neighborhoods to combat drivers who are disobeying posted speed limits or driving recklessly.

The police department has been receiving complaints about speeding on residential streets, and the issue was brought up during public comment at the village board meeting on June 2.

“Our top priority is the safety of our residents,” said Al Swinford, Manteno Chief of Police, in a news release. “We want drivers to understand that speed limits in residential areas exist for a reason – to protect everyone who lives, walks or bikes in those neighborhoods. Our goal is not to issue tickets, but to gain voluntary compliance and encourage safe driving habits.”

There have been reports of vehicles exceeding posted speed limits, burnouts and stop-sign violations, especially in areas where children are playing, pedestrians are walking and neighbors are trying to enjoy their community, according to the release issued Monday.

The Manteno Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement in targeted neighborhoods throughout the village, according to the release. Those efforts will include the use of radar and positioning patrols in areas where speeding has been reported most frequently.

“We understand that everyone has busy lives, but shaving a few seconds off a commute isn’t worth risking a life,” Swinford said in the release. “We’re asking our community to help us make our streets safer – slow down and obey the speed limits.”

The department is also encouraging drivers to be mindful of their surroundings, especially in areas where children and residents are present. Officers will also be issuing warnings where appropriate to educate drivers and promote long-term behavioral change, according to the release.

Swinford added that residents should continue to report problem areas by calling the police department at 815-929-4801 or online at villageofmanteno.com.