Sandwiches with a Side of Jam to return in Kankakee

LeVar Kellogg solos on the saxophone while performing with Three’s a Crowd during a 2024 Sandwiches with a Side of Jam event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Downtown Kankakee’s monthly summer lunchtime concert series is set to return this Wednesday with music by Emily Quinn and food from Essential Smoothies and MiaBella’s Pizza.

Sandwiches with a Side of Jam is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month during the summer at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East. Ave.

The free concert series is meant to bring the community together for good vibes, local talent and mouthwatering meals from local food vendors.

Each event features live music by local and regional performers and lunch options from rotating downtown eateries and food trucks.

Attendees are invited to bring their lunch or grab a bite from one of the featured vendors, find a spot in the shade and enjoy live music that adds some rhythm to their workday.

Dozens of attendees listen and eat lunch as Lupe Carroll performs for the crowd during a 2021 Side of Jam event at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

2025 Lineup

June 11

Music: Emily Quinn

Food: Essential Smoothies + MiaBella’s Pizza

July 9

Music: Three’s A Crowd

Food: Brother George’s BBQ + Martinez Tacos

Aug. 13