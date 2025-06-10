Sandwiches with a Side of Jam to return in Kankakee

KANKAKEE – Downtown Kankakee’s monthly summer lunchtime concert series is set to return this Wednesday with music by Emily Quinn and food from Essential Smoothies and MiaBella’s Pizza.
Sandwiches with a Side of Jam is held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month during the summer at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East. Ave.
The free concert series is meant to bring the community together for good vibes, local talent and mouthwatering meals from local food vendors.
Each event features live music by local and regional performers and lunch options from rotating downtown eateries and food trucks.
Attendees are invited to bring their lunch or grab a bite from one of the featured vendors, find a spot in the shade and enjoy live music that adds some rhythm to their workday.
2025 Lineup
June 11
- Music: Emily Quinn
- Food: Essential Smoothies + MiaBella’s Pizza
July 9
- Music: Three’s A Crowd
- Food: Brother George’s BBQ + Martinez Tacos
Aug. 13
- Music: John Till
- Food: Creme of the Crop + Bamboo Island